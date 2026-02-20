Vibrant Villages Programme's Second Phase Aims to Transform India's Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme, targeting border areas across Assam and other regions, aiming to curb migration and bolster security.

Shah criticized past governments for neglecting border development, highlighting Congress's failures, while praising the Modi administration's infrastructure initiatives.

The ambitious programme promises enhanced infrastructure, services, and livelihoods for 1,954 villages across 17 states, in line with India's 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 goals, focusing on security and economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)