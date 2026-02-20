Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Plan: A Major Setback

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariff policy, a pivotal component of his economic strategy. The 6-3 verdict emphasizes that the Constitution distinctly confers the power to impose taxes, such as tariffs, to Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, declared that the Framers did not allocate any taxing power to the Executive Branch. Dissenting, Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued the tariffs are lawful based on historical and legal precedent. The ruling marks the first major judicial scrutiny of Trump's policies that reached the Supreme Court.

Despite the setback, Trump's administration remains resolute, hinting at utilizing alternative legal pathways to maintain the tariff framework. Trump's tariffs, framed as 'reciprocal' and initiated to tackle trade imbalances, have drawn legal opposition and are economically significant, with a projected impact of USD 3 trillion over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)