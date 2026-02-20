Supreme Court Halts Trump's Tariff Power Play

President Donald Trump suffered a significant setback after the Supreme Court ruled that he lacked the authority to impose tariffs unilaterally. This decision, delivered on Friday, marks a rare rebuke and challenges the bedrock of Trump's economic strategy ahead of the upcoming elections.

The ruling fuels ongoing political and economic debates surrounding international trade policies during an election year. The ruling was described by Trump as 'a disgrace,' igniting further controversies within his administration.

The White House is now exploring alternative legal avenues to maintain tariffs, although the policies have been largely unpopular among Americans. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike are reacting, signaling the deep implications of this decision on Trump's trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)