Political Row Erupts Over Religious Displays and Dairy Allegations in Andhra Pradesh Council

A heated debate erupted in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council over YSRCP members allegedly displaying pictures of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Tensions rose as discussions on the connection between the Chief Minister's family's Heritage Foods and ghee supplies to Tirupati Temple were stifled, causing uproar among opposition MLCs.

Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council found itself amidst intense arguments between the ruling party and opposition members concerning the alleged display of Sri Venkateswara Swamy images by YSRCP affiliates, leading Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju to adjourn the session briefly.

Contention arose following the chairman's dismissal of a bid for discussion championed by Kumba Ravi Babu, D Madhava Rao, and S Mangamma regarding Tirupati laddu prasadam and the Indapur Dairy controversy, allegedly tied to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family business, Heritage Foods, known for supplying ghee to the Tirumala Temple.

State Finance Minister P Keshav described the display as "objectionable", urging Raju to act against the perceived desecration of religious symbolism in political discourse. Amid intermittent protests, the legislative assembly remained suspended, spotlighting the opposition leader's claims against Indapur's linkage to TTD tenders, amidst claims Heritage Foods was unfairly targeted.

