Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi is facing internal debates over its candidate for a potential Rajya Sabha seat win. Opposition leaders are considering Sharad Pawar's candidacy, as he and six other members retire soon.

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray believes his party deserves the seat, necessitating further MVA discussions. Meanwhile, Raut criticized the BJP for using historical figures like Tipu Sultan to incite communal tensions.

He also questioned the BJP's handling of alleged encroachments in Mumbai, suggesting these topics are distractions from pressing state issues.