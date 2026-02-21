Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?
The Maha Vikas Aghadi is embroiled in a dispute over selecting a candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indicated discussions if Sharad Pawar wishes to contest. Raut also commented on the BJP's use of Tipu Sultan's legacy to stir tensions and questioned BJP actions on alleged railway land encroachments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maha Vikas Aghadi is facing internal debates over its candidate for a potential Rajya Sabha seat win. Opposition leaders are considering Sharad Pawar's candidacy, as he and six other members retire soon.
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray believes his party deserves the seat, necessitating further MVA discussions. Meanwhile, Raut criticized the BJP for using historical figures like Tipu Sultan to incite communal tensions.
He also questioned the BJP's handling of alleged encroachments in Mumbai, suggesting these topics are distractions from pressing state issues.
ALSO READ
BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason
BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Alleged Bribery Scandal
Youth Congress Leads Fiery Protest Against Alleged BJP Misrule
Global Embarrassment: Assam BJP Slams Youth Congress 'Shirtless Protest'
Corruption Crackdown: BJP MLA Caught in Bribery Scandal