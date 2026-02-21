Self Help Groups Loans Hit ₹2 Lakh Crore: Pemmasani at CLCC meeting

Loan disbursements to Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) have surged nearly tenfold over the past decade, reaching around ₹2 lakh crore in 2024 from ₹23,000 crore in 2013, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said at the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) meeting in Hyderabad.

The meeting was held in the presence of Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka.

Rapid Growth of the Lakhpati Didi Movement

Dr. Pemmasani highlighted the transformative scale of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, noting that nearly 50–60 lakh women have been facilitated with bank linkages.

Individual enterprise financing under NRLM has also expanded sharply:

₹138 crore benefiting 30,000 women in 2021

Over ₹8,300 crore reaching more than 5.5 lakh women entrepreneurs this year

He emphasised that SHG Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) remain below 1.5%, significantly lower than many other lending segments, demonstrating strong credit discipline among women borrowers.

Push for Systemic Credit Reforms

Calling for further acceleration of credit access, the Minister advocated structural reforms in the SHG–Bank linkage ecosystem, including:

A single, standardised loan application system

Integration of digital KYC and transaction data

Simplified appraisal mechanisms

Real-time dashboards accessible to banks and stakeholders

Time-bound loan processing norms

He also urged banks to strengthen last-mile outreach through Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) and consider appointing dedicated officers for SHG engagement.

From Beneficiaries to Economic Partners

Dr. Pemmasani stressed that Lakhpati Didis should be viewed not as beneficiaries of welfare but as dependable economic partners contributing to rural growth.

He highlighted the importance of:

Financial literacy and enterprise capacity building

Marketing support for women-led products

Digital platforms such as She-Marts

Stronger market linkages for rural enterprises

Strengthening Rural Enterprise Ecosystem

Congratulating the Government of Telangana for its progress under NRLM, the Minister acknowledged the role of officials, banking partners and SHG functionaries in expanding rural livelihoods.

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, to building transparent digital systems and fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration to transform SHG members into vibrant rural entrepreneurs.

The CLCC meeting underscored the government’s strategy of shifting from financial inclusion to enterprise-led empowerment — positioning women-led SHGs as key drivers of inclusive and sustainable economic growth in rural India.