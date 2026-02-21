Mysterious Abduction and Demise of Notorious History-Sheeter Sparks Outrage
A history-sheeter named Kunjilal Meena was allegedly kidnapped and beaten by unknown assailants, leading to his death. The incident, suspected to stem from personal enmity, has resulted in protests by family members demanding justice. Meena was a known criminal with numerous cases registered against him.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old history-sheeter, Kunjilal Meena, was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted by unknown individuals in a shocking incident that unfolded recently. The attack left him with severe injuries, and he later succumbed while undergoing treatment, officials revealed on Saturday.
According to police sources from Baijupada, the victim was taken from his home in Mund Fodi village and driven to a secluded forest area. There, he was mercilessly beaten and left in critical condition inside the vehicle. Rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital in Lotawada village where he died.
The police have confirmed that over 10 criminal cases, including robbery and assault, were registered against Meena, marking him as a history-sheeter at Balahedi police station. In the aftermath of his death, Meena's family members staged a protest at the mortuary, refusing to allow a post-mortem until the perpetrators are apprehended. Initial investigations suggest the motive could be a personal vendetta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as BJYM Protests Shirtless Demonstration by Youth Congress
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India
Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Protest Unveiled: IYC's Bold Move at the AI Impact Summit
BJP Condemns Congress Protest: A Spotlight on AI Summit Controversy