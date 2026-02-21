Mysterious Abduction and Demise of Notorious History-Sheeter Sparks Outrage

A 30-year-old history-sheeter, Kunjilal Meena, was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted by unknown individuals in a shocking incident that unfolded recently. The attack left him with severe injuries, and he later succumbed while undergoing treatment, officials revealed on Saturday.

According to police sources from Baijupada, the victim was taken from his home in Mund Fodi village and driven to a secluded forest area. There, he was mercilessly beaten and left in critical condition inside the vehicle. Rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital in Lotawada village where he died.

The police have confirmed that over 10 criminal cases, including robbery and assault, were registered against Meena, marking him as a history-sheeter at Balahedi police station. In the aftermath of his death, Meena's family members staged a protest at the mortuary, refusing to allow a post-mortem until the perpetrators are apprehended. Initial investigations suggest the motive could be a personal vendetta.

