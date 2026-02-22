Left Menu

Sabarimala Tantri's Arrest Fuels Political Firestorm in Kerala

The arrest of Sabarimala Tantri, Kadararu Rajeevaru, in a gold loss case has sparked a political controversy in Kerala. The opposition alleges political intervention in his arrest, while the ruling CPI(M) insists on legal proceedings. The court stated there's no evidence against Rajeevaru, intensifying the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:17 IST
The arrest of Sabarimala's chief priest, Kadararu Rajeevaru, over the disappearance of gold has ignited political controversy in Kerala. The opposition Congress has accused the ruling CPI(M) of politically motivated entrapment, claiming the priest's arrest was to shield prominent figures.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claims the investigation was manipulated, criticizing the Special Investigation Team for failing to follow Kerala High Court directives. He argues that the chief priest, widely revered, was detained without evidence for 41 days, framing this arrest as a deliberate diversion.

Dismissing Congress's allegations, CPI(M) maintains that the ongoing investigation is unbiased. Still, accusations on both sides hint at deeper political tensions, with both parties hurling allegations amid the vigilance court's recent decision to grant Rajeevaru bail.

