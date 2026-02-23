Left Menu

Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented a Rs 32,023-crore budget for 2026-27, maintaining a fiscal deficit at 3.5%. No new taxes were announced. Revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 26,583 crore, with expenditure projected at Rs 32,023 crore. The budget emphasizes fiscal prudence while sustaining development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:37 IST
Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a Rs 32,023-crore budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, adhering to a fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of the state's GDP.

Eschewing new taxes, the budget forecasts revenue receipts of Rs 26,583 crore and capital receipts of Rs 5,417 crore. After excluding borrowings, total receipts are anticipated at Rs 26,621 crore against total expenditure projected at Rs 32,023 crore.

Sangma emphasized fiscal prudence alongside development by tabling climate, youth, and gender-specific budgets, noting increases for each: climate at Rs 5,572 crore, youth at Rs 4,824 crore, and gender at Rs 6,849 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026