Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a Rs 32,023-crore budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, adhering to a fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of the state's GDP.

Eschewing new taxes, the budget forecasts revenue receipts of Rs 26,583 crore and capital receipts of Rs 5,417 crore. After excluding borrowings, total receipts are anticipated at Rs 26,621 crore against total expenditure projected at Rs 32,023 crore.

Sangma emphasized fiscal prudence alongside development by tabling climate, youth, and gender-specific budgets, noting increases for each: climate at Rs 5,572 crore, youth at Rs 4,824 crore, and gender at Rs 6,849 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)