Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented a Rs 32,023-crore budget for 2026-27, maintaining a fiscal deficit at 3.5%. No new taxes were announced. Revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 26,583 crore, with expenditure projected at Rs 32,023 crore. The budget emphasizes fiscal prudence while sustaining development.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled a Rs 32,023-crore budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, adhering to a fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of the state's GDP.
Eschewing new taxes, the budget forecasts revenue receipts of Rs 26,583 crore and capital receipts of Rs 5,417 crore. After excluding borrowings, total receipts are anticipated at Rs 26,621 crore against total expenditure projected at Rs 32,023 crore.
Sangma emphasized fiscal prudence alongside development by tabling climate, youth, and gender-specific budgets, noting increases for each: climate at Rs 5,572 crore, youth at Rs 4,824 crore, and gender at Rs 6,849 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Treasury Secretary Predicts Steady Tariff Revenue Amid Legal Changes
Motherson Group's Ambitious $108 Billion Revenue Target: A Strategic Shift
Shiv Jayanti Sparks Launch of Citizen-Centric Revenue Initiative in Maharashtra
Political Showdown in Himachal Pradesh Over Revenue Deficit Grant
Most states are revenue deficit but offering such freebies while overlooking development: SC.