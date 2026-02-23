Left Menu

LIXIL's Sanitation Success: 103 Million Lives Improved

LIXIL Corporation has reached its goal of enhancing sanitation and hygiene for 103 million people, significantly impacting global health and economic productivity. By distributing SATO products across 59 countries, LIXIL emphasizes private sector's essential role in addressing sanitation challenges and improving quality of life worldwide.

LIXIL's Sanitation Success: 103 Million Lives Improved
  • Country:
  • Japan

LIXIL Corporation has announced a landmark achievement in sanitation and hygiene, reaching 103 million people globally. The company, known for its water and housing innovations, has shipped over 10 million SATO products to 59 countries, reinforcing its commitment to global health and sanitation access.

The ambitious target set in 2016 demonstrates LIXIL's ongoing efforts to address one of the world's most pressing challenges: access to safe sanitation. With billions still lacking basic hygiene services, LIXIL's initiatives symbolize the crucial role of the private sector in fostering sustainable global development.

Key to LIXIL's strategy is the 'Make a Splash!' partnership with UNICEF, which combines product development expertise with community-based education. By 2030, LIXIL aims to continue its support for universal access to safe sanitation, proving that strategic collaborations can yield significant societal benefits.

