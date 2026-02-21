Shirtless Protests Escalate: Congress Takes Aim at Modi’s Trade Deals
Following a dramatic 'shirtless' protest in New Delhi, the Indian Youth Congress in Chandigarh intensifies demonstrations against PM Modi's trade policies, accusing him of favoring foreign interests. The protests, met with police resistance, highlight ongoing tensions over recent US trade deals and national leadership.
In a dramatic display of dissent, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) continued its protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trade policies on Saturday in Chandigarh. This comes after a contentious 'shirtless' demonstration at the India AI Summit. The protesters, denouncing recent trade deals with the United States, faced police intervention as they marched towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.
Chandigarh Congress President HS Lucky criticized Modi, claiming his policies favor foreign nations and neglect Indian interests. "The PM is compromised," stated Lucky. "He's prioritizing foreign states over protecting Indian citizens' rights, as seen in deals with the US and conflicts like the Galwan Valley face-off with China. We will not be deterred by police actions."
The aftermath of Friday's protest in the capital led to the arrest of four IYC members, now in police custody for five days. Their removal of shirts bearing slogans like "Compromised PM" at the Bharat Mandapam venue was interpreted as a strong opposition against Modi's leadership. The Delhi Police, however, argued the act intended to malign India internationally. (ANI)
