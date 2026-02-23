Left Menu

Rising Tide of Terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the death of three Federal Constabulary personnel. The assault followed a quadcopter attack on the FC headquarters. This incident is part of a surge in militant violence in the area, with significant fatalities reported in the past year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:40 IST
In a devastating turn of events, three paramilitary personnel from Pakistan's Federal Constabulary (FC) were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ambush occurred in Karak district, adding to an escalating wave of violence sweeping through the province.

The attackers first launched a quadcopter assault on the FC headquarters in the Dargah Shaheedan area. As the injured were being transported via ambulance, terrorists launched their second attack, resulting in the deaths of three FC troops, as confirmed by Karak District Police Officer Saood Khan.

This attack underscores a disturbing trend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reporting a significant rise in violence. Fatalities soared from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025, marking a 44 per cent increase year-on-year, and highlighting the challenging security situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

