Rising Tide of Terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a devastating turn of events, three paramilitary personnel from Pakistan's Federal Constabulary (FC) were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ambush occurred in Karak district, adding to an escalating wave of violence sweeping through the province.

The attackers first launched a quadcopter assault on the FC headquarters in the Dargah Shaheedan area. As the injured were being transported via ambulance, terrorists launched their second attack, resulting in the deaths of three FC troops, as confirmed by Karak District Police Officer Saood Khan.

This attack underscores a disturbing trend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) reporting a significant rise in violence. Fatalities soared from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025, marking a 44 per cent increase year-on-year, and highlighting the challenging security situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)