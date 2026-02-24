Left Menu

Britain Strikes at Maritime Mutual Over Russian Oil Trade

Britain has sanctioned Maritime Mutual, a marine insurer based in New Zealand, over its role in the sanctioned trade of Iranian and Russian oil. The company was involved with vessels in the 'shadow fleet.' Sanctions include an asset freeze and director disqualification, part of broader UK measures against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:18 IST
Britain Strikes at Maritime Mutual Over Russian Oil Trade

The UK government imposed sanctions on Maritime Mutual, a New Zealand-based marine insurer, targeting its involvement in the trade of sanctioned Iranian and Russian oil. This action is part of a broader response to Russia's geopolitical actions.

Britain's statement highlighted Maritime Mutual's role in supporting Russia's energy sector, noting its insurance of vessels within the so-called 'shadow fleet.' These tankers, owned by various firms, have been using deceptive practices to transport sanctioned cargo from countries like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

The sanction measures involve an asset freeze and director disqualification. The UK Treasury offered a temporary license to wind down existing insurance policies. Maritime Mutual has previously denied any breach of international sanctions, maintaining a rigorous compliance stance.

TRENDING

1
Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress Protest

Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress P...

 India
2
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
4
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026