DDWS ‘Sujal Gram Samvad’ spotlights village-led push for 24×7 safe water

The Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, today hosted the fourth edition of ‘Sujal Gram Samvad’, strengthening the Government of India’s focus on participatory water governance and community-led implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). (Jal Jeevan Mission)

Held as a virtual interaction, the Samvad connected Gram Panchayat leaders, Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs), women SHGs, students and frontline functionaries with State Mission Directors, District Collectors/DMs/DCs, district officials and senior officers from States/UTs. The fourth edition featured live village-level interactions across six Gram Panchayat headquarter villages, drawing around 2,000 registered participants, with additional large gatherings at Gram Panchayat level beyond the registered count.

Shift from asset creation to daily water delivery

Opening the session, Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, said the next phase after infrastructure rollout is sustaining regular water supply through stronger operations and maintenance (O&M).

He emphasised that water supply management is fundamentally a local responsibility, with Gram Panchayats and VWSCs expected to take ownership of schemes, supported by strengthened institutional mechanisms such as District Technical Units (DTUs).

JJM is designed as a community-based mission and includes source sustainability measures such as greywater management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting. (Jal Jeevan Mission)

Transparency via Jal Seva Aankalan

The Secretary highlighted Jal Seva Aankalan, under which Gram Panchayats present annual water service details before the Gram Sabha to improve transparency and accountability, and urged remaining Panchayats to complete the process.

Jal Mahotsav announced for 8–22 March

DDWS said a nationwide Jal Mahotsav will be held from 8–22 March, aligning with International Women’s Day and World Water Day, with emphasis on:

Jal Arpan Diwas: formal handover of water supply assets to Gram Panchayats

Water quality testing and monitoring

Capacity building at village and district levels

Community participation for safe drinking water

DDWS has also been standardising handover/commissioning protocols to reinforce community stewardship of rural water services. (Hindustan Times)

Voices from the ground: six villages, six models of sustainability

Tripura: West Damcherra (North Tripura)

Villagers and frontline workers described moving from unfiltered hill-stream/seasonal sources to household taps, reporting improved convenience for women and fewer diarrhoeal illnesses among children. They also reported prompt leakage rectification after Jal Seva Aankalan, and greywater management through soak pits.

Puducherry: Sederapet

Sederapet reported 100% Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) covering 1,248 households (population nearly 6,700), supported by a 5,000-litre overhead tank, seven borewells and a monitored distribution network, along with periodic water quality tests and a grievance-redress mechanism.

Telangana: Pulimamidi (Rangareddy)

Pulimamidi reported 100% tap coverage across households, schools and Anganwadi Centres, with completion of Jal Arpan and Jal Seva Aankalan activities and preparations for Jal Arpan during Jal Mahotsav. The village also highlighted taps in toilets/handwashing stations and routine field-level water quality testing.

Arunachal Pradesh: Ngopok Pokdum (East Siang)

Ngopok reported JJM works completed for 330 households across five habitations using a gravity-based system, claiming 24×7 regular supply and Har Ghar Jal certification. The Panchayat cited trained “Nal Jal Mitras”, ten women conducting routine water quality tests, and a locally-approved user-charge model—₹50/month per household and ₹200/month for commercial establishments—to fund O&M and source protection.

Meghalaya: Mawtawar (East Khasi Hills)

In a hilly terrain context, Mawtawar reported gravity-based distribution enabled by elevated storage tanks, reducing daily water collection time (previously 1–3 hours) and improving dignity and convenience, especially for women. The village reported water testing at least three times a year by trained women and frontline workers, with minor leaks handled locally and major issues escalated to PHED.

Kerala: Kunnummal (Kozhikode)

Kunnummal reported year-round clean drinking water and 24×7 supply, replacing reliance on tanker water in summers. The district shared a WhatsApp-based real-time monitoring system to track supply/service requirements and accelerate Har Ghar Jal certification of more Panchayats.

“Share challenges openly, replicate what works”

In his concluding remarks, Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, AS & MD, National Jal Jeevan Mission, said Sujal Gram Samvad is meant not only to showcase best practices but also to surface operational challenges so they can be collectively resolved. He urged Gram Panchayats to use Jal Mahotsav (8–22 March) to institutionalise service delivery, deepen community ownership and strengthen water quality monitoring.