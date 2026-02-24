Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review CEO's Arrest in Sabarimala Gold Misappropriation Case

The Supreme Court will hear a plea from Smart Creations' CEO, Pankaj Bhandari, on March 19, challenging his arrest for alleged gold misappropriation from Sabarimala shrine. The Kerala High Court previously dismissed his petition, citing compliance with arrest protocols.

Updated: 24-02-2026 18:58 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to hear on March 19 the plea of Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Chennai-based Smart Creations, who contests his arrest in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala shrine.

Idols from the Lord Ayyappa temple were sent to Smart Creations for gold plating, but Bhandari, alongside jeweller Govardhan Roddam, is accused of conspiring to steal the precious metal. The plea follows the Kerala High Court's dismissal of Bhandari's earlier appeal.

The high court acknowledged a delay in Bhandari's court appearance but stated it was insufficient to invalidate the arrest, spurring Bhandari to take his case to the Supreme Court through his lawyer, Vivek Jain.

