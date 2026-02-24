Egg Trafficking Scandal: Unraveling the Illegal Network

The illegal human egg trafficking case uncovered in Badlapur is growing in scale, revealing connections to regions like Bengaluru and Telangana. So far, four women have been apprehended in connection to the crime, with investigations ongoing, according to police sources.

Evidence suggests that more than 40 women were exploited for egg extraction. One alarming case involved a donor who underwent egg extraction 33 times, violating the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act, 2021, which limits donation to once per lifetime. Further arrests include perpetrators running unauthorized sonographies and storing medical equipment illegally.

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has urged a comprehensive investigation, aiming to crack down on any medical personnel or agents implicated in this illegal operation. This scandal has cast a shadow on regional medical practices, prompting closer examination of sonography services in Ulhasnagar and Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)