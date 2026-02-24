Left Menu

Top Maoist Commander's Surrender Marks New Era for Telangana

The surrender of top Maoist leader Tippiri Thirupati, alias Devuji, signals a significant turning point in Telangana. With the surrender of several senior Maoists, the once formidable CPI (Maoist) group in the region appears leaderless and weakened, as police efforts encourage reintegration into mainstream society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:15 IST
The recent surrender of Tippiri Thirupati, known as Devuji, a top Maoist leader, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle against the CPI (Maoist) in Telangana. The state's Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy, declared the movement 'headless and almost in tatters' following Devuji and three other senior members laying down arms.

Devuji's expected rise to General Secretary was thwarted by the inability to hold a central committee meeting due to heavy police repression. This development left the Maoist party in disarray, with no clear successor to lead the organization. Reddy emphasized that the Telangana Police's 'soft' approach has successfully facilitated the surrender of numerous Maoists.

The police chief also addressed speculation about potential Maoist reorganizing in neighboring states, asserting no evidence supports such claims. However, Telangana's remaining underground Maoist cadres have been urged to renounce violence and return to normal life. The surrendered high-ranking members were granted cash rewards, reinforcing the state's commitment to rehabilitation efforts.

