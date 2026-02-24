Left Menu

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A New Chapter in Telangana

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, surrendered to the Telangana police after over four decades underground. Devuji, along with other Maoist leaders, returned to the mainstream, citing health issues and ideological divergence within the party. The event marks a significant shift for Telangana's security landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:18 IST
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A New Chapter in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic turn of events, top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, better known as Devuji, surrendered to Telangana police on Tuesday, effectively ending over 40 years of underground activity. His surrender was part of a larger trend, as fellow Maoist leaders also chose to return to the mainstream.

The surrenders are seen as both a moral victory for Telangana police and a reflection of growing ideological divisions within the CPI (Maoist) leadership. Authorities cite ideological divergence and internal disillusionment as key factors in the decision to lay down arms.

This development follows an appeal by Telangana Chief Minister urging Maoist cadres to join state development efforts. The state's 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme' has facilitated over 5,000 surrenders since 1993, offering a new path for many former extremists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global
2
Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Unfounded Child Lifting Suspicions Lead to Tragedy

Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Unfounded Child Lifting Suspicions Lead to Tragedy

 India
3
Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment

Omnitech Engineering Gears Up for IPO with Rs 174 Crore Anchor Investment

 India
4
Customs Strike: Major Drug and Gold Bust at Mumbai Airport

Customs Strike: Major Drug and Gold Bust at Mumbai Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026