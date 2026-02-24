Maoist Leaders Surrender: A New Chapter in Telangana
Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, surrendered to the Telangana police after over four decades underground. Devuji, along with other Maoist leaders, returned to the mainstream, citing health issues and ideological divergence within the party. The event marks a significant shift for Telangana's security landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic turn of events, top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati, better known as Devuji, surrendered to Telangana police on Tuesday, effectively ending over 40 years of underground activity. His surrender was part of a larger trend, as fellow Maoist leaders also chose to return to the mainstream.
The surrenders are seen as both a moral victory for Telangana police and a reflection of growing ideological divisions within the CPI (Maoist) leadership. Authorities cite ideological divergence and internal disillusionment as key factors in the decision to lay down arms.
This development follows an appeal by Telangana Chief Minister urging Maoist cadres to join state development efforts. The state's 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme' has facilitated over 5,000 surrenders since 1993, offering a new path for many former extremists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- surrender
- Telangana
- Devuji
- politics
- CPI
- rehabilitation
- mainstream
- leadership
- security
ALSO READ
Himachal CM Criticizes BJP Over Revenue Deficit Grant Politics
O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong
Protest Politics: Youth Congress Takes a Stand Against Arrests
India's misfortune that we remember Lohia for his politics, not ideas: Yogendra Yadav
Rajkot: Residents in tears after losing homes in demolition drive; seek rehabilitation