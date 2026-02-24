Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Land Gifted to Driver Before Birth

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has called for an investigation into a questionable land gift deed involving Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre's driver, Javed Shaikh. Danve alleges the hibanama was executed in 1971, 14 years before Shaikh's birth. Accusations and denials fly as calls for a CID probe intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:10 IST
land
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh controversy from Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has demanded an investigation into a puzzling property transaction. A 23-acre land, reportedly valued at Rs 1,150 crore, was 'gifted' via hibanama to the driver of Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre, much before the driver's birth.

Danve questioned the legitimacy of the gift deed, allegedly made in 1971 when Javed Shaikh, the driver, was born in 1985. He suggested discrepancies between Hindu law and Muslim hibanama procedures, urging the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to delve deeper.

Paithan MLA Vilas Bhumre dismissed Danve's claims, citing election losses as the motive behind the allegations. The ongoing dispute has prompted talks of legal action and mutual demands for inquiries, with both parties seeking governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

