Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday underscored the need for uncompromising kinetic operations targeting Pakistani terrorists in the Union territory.

During a comprehensive security review meeting in Sopore, the Director General of Police, accompanied by key officials, evaluated the current security situation and operational readiness in the region.

Prabhat urged security officers to bolster intelligence, remain proactive, and ensure effective coordination among all agencies to sustain peace and stability. He commended the Sopore police for their ongoing efforts in law enforcement and anti-terror operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)