BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

Vivek Banzal, a senior director with BSNL, found his proposed visit to Prayagraj abruptly canceled after the meticulous itinerary became a public spectacle. The visit, planned for February 25-26, detailed arrangements down to personal toiletries for Banzal, involving around 50 officials in the preparation.

The order, which went viral, included details such as arranging for a bathing kit upon his arrival and specific accommodations at the hotel and Circuit House. BSNL India confirmed that the ostentatious arrangements were not in line with standard procedures, prompting an internal review and reiteration of adherence to official protocols.

This incident highlights the often unchecked excesses in official arrangements and raises questions about the misuse of resources, prompting BSNL to take corrective action and scrutinize existing protocols to align them with professional ethics and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)