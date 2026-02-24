Left Menu

BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

A planned visit by BSNL Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj was canceled after sparking controversy over details involving 50 officials arranging personal items for his stay. The incident, which generated significant attention online, led to BSNL reiterating the need for adherence to professional standards during official visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:25 IST
BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Banzal, a senior director with BSNL, found his proposed visit to Prayagraj abruptly canceled after the meticulous itinerary became a public spectacle. The visit, planned for February 25-26, detailed arrangements down to personal toiletries for Banzal, involving around 50 officials in the preparation.

The order, which went viral, included details such as arranging for a bathing kit upon his arrival and specific accommodations at the hotel and Circuit House. BSNL India confirmed that the ostentatious arrangements were not in line with standard procedures, prompting an internal review and reiteration of adherence to official protocols.

This incident highlights the often unchecked excesses in official arrangements and raises questions about the misuse of resources, prompting BSNL to take corrective action and scrutinize existing protocols to align them with professional ethics and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

 Global
3
Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026