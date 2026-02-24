Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Campaign Yields Record Arrests

The Punjab Police intensified its crackdown on organized crime with a series of 587 raids across the state, culminating in the arrest of 183 individuals involved in criminal activities. This sweeping action comes as part of the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, which aims to eradicate gangsterism from Punjab, a directive initiated on January 20 by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Under the watchful eye of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation involved meticulous coordination between the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and district police teams. During the recent raids, authorities were successful in recovering three weapons, further exemplifying the campaign's impact. Police revealed that with this latest effort, the total number of arrests has surged to 11,265. Additionally, police undertook preventive measures against 150 individuals while releasing 133 post-verification processes.

In a parallel effort, Punjab Police also highlighted successes in the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign, which saw 83 drug smugglers apprehended with the confiscation of narcotics and cash linked to drug activities. Over the past 360 days, 51,086 arrests have been made to curb drug trafficking. Authorities have appealed to the public to anonymously report criminal activities via the dedicated Anti-Gangster Helpline number. Encouragingly, 25 individuals have opted for de-addiction and rehabilitation.