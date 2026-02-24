Ukraine Debunks Russian Nuclear Allegations as Baseless
Ukraine has branded as 'absurd' Russia's unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv is attempting to procure nuclear weapons with assistance from Britain and France. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reiterates its denial of these accusations and calls for the international community to condemn Russia's misinformation.
Ukraine has dismissed as 'absurd' a recent claim by Russia suggesting that Kyiv is pursuing nuclear weapons development with support from Britain and France. Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, made these remarks to Reuters.
Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine has consistently refuted such claims from Russia, labeling them as unfounded and urging the global community to reject Russia's misleading narratives. The allegations, according to Ukraine, are fabrications intended to spread misinformation.
In the latest Russian narrative, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accuses Britain and France of collaborating with Ukraine to secretly provide nuclear weapons components, despite offering no evidence. Both Britain and France, recognized nuclear powers, have yet to officially respond to these accusations.
