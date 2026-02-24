Senegal's Bold Move: Stricter Laws on Homosexuality Proposed

In a significant legislative move, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has introduced a proposal that would extend the prison term for those convicted of homosexuality from a minimum of one year to five years. This proposed bill, presented in the nation's parliament, aims to redefine 'unnatural acts' within the legal framework.

Despite not elevating the charge to a more severe misdemeanor, this proposal aligns with Sonko's campaign to address and punish what he defines as immoral behavior. The legislation, if passed, could change the legal landscape for LGBTQ+ individuals in this conservative West African nation.

Human rights organizations have voiced concerns over the deteriorating safety conditions for gay individuals in Senegal, citing arrests and scrutiny as escalating issues. The bill now awaits approval from the National Assembly, where Premier Sonko's PASTEF party holds sway.