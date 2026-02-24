Uttarakhand HC Quashes POCSO Case in Rare Circumstances

In a noteworthy decision, the Uttarakhand High Court has quashed criminal proceedings in a sensitive POCSO-related case, citing exceptional circumstances. The court acknowledged that the parties involved were in a consensual relationship and have since solemnized a valid marriage.

The court acted following the submission that the victim was over 17 at the time of the FIR, and both individuals willingly entered into marriage. The woman is now pregnant, and continued legal action could jeopardize their marital life and the welfare of the unborn child.

Justice Ashish Naithani emphasized that while offenses under the POCSO Act are serious and aren't typically dismissed on compromise, this unique case warranted a humane and practical approach, thus affirming the dismissal of the proceedings.

