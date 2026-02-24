Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Quashes POCSO Case in Rare Circumstances

In a POCSO-related case, the Uttarakhand High Court quashed proceedings, acknowledging a consensual relationship, valid marriage, and the pregnancy of the victim. Finding these exceptional circumstances, the court opted for a humane approach, emphasizing the detrimental impact of criminal proceedings on the couple's marital life and unborn child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:02 IST
Uttarakhand HC Quashes POCSO Case in Rare Circumstances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy decision, the Uttarakhand High Court has quashed criminal proceedings in a sensitive POCSO-related case, citing exceptional circumstances. The court acknowledged that the parties involved were in a consensual relationship and have since solemnized a valid marriage.

The court acted following the submission that the victim was over 17 at the time of the FIR, and both individuals willingly entered into marriage. The woman is now pregnant, and continued legal action could jeopardize their marital life and the welfare of the unborn child.

Justice Ashish Naithani emphasized that while offenses under the POCSO Act are serious and aren't typically dismissed on compromise, this unique case warranted a humane and practical approach, thus affirming the dismissal of the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking

Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug...

 India
2
Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

Fact-Checking Trump's State of the Union: Myths, Missteps, and Achievements

 United States
3
Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27

 India
4
Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Britain's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026