Government Blocks OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content
The government has blocked five OTT platforms, including MoodXVIP and Koyal Playpro, for streaming obscene content. This action, aligned with Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, involves ISPs blocking access to these platforms. The move maintains public decency and enforces ethical standards on digital platforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The government took decisive action on Tuesday by blocking five over-the-top (OTT) platforms accused of streaming obscene content, according to officials.
Among the blocked platforms are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, and Digi Movieplex. This intervention was carried out by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, following established procedures.
The Information Technology Rules 2021 and obscenity laws were invoked to safeguard public decency, national interests, and journalistic ethics. The move corresponds to the powers granted under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.