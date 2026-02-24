Left Menu

I&B Ministry blocks OTT platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, Jugnu following due procedure, says officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:07 IST
I&B Ministry blocks OTT platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, Jugnu following due procedure, says officials.
  • Country:
  • India

I&B Ministry blocks OTT platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, Jugnu following due procedure, says officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

Vigilant Stance Against Terror: J&K's Decisive Push

 India
2
BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

BSNL Director's Visit Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

 Global
4
AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

AfD Under Siege: Cronyism Allegations Stir Political Storm in Germany

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026