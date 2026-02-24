I&B Ministry blocks OTT platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, Jugnu following due procedure, says officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
I&B Ministry blocks OTT platforms MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, Jugnu following due procedure, says officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalties, licenses may be suspended: DGCA.
Special safety audit of VSR Ventures found several compliance lapses in airworthiness, air safety, flight operations: DGCA.
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance
Railway Board Urges Compliance with Loco Pilot Night Duty Norms
Supreme Court Pushes for Strict Compliance with Solid Waste Management 2026 Rules