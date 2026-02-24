Pakistan's Senate Condemns Israeli Alliance Plan
Pakistan's Senate has passed a resolution condemning Israel's plan to form regional alliances, asserting it targets certain nations. The resolution criticizes Israel's provocative actions and reaffirms support for Palestinian self-determination and statehood. It rejects any attempts to alter the status of occupied Palestinian territories.
In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution decisively condemning Israel's plan to establish a regional alliance. The resolution claims the alliance targets specific nations and could destabilize international peace.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently proposed a 'hexagon' of alliances, which Pakistan's Senate, led by Palwasha Khan of the Pakistan Peoples Party, argues is a threat to regional stability. The resolution criticizes Israel's provocative actions and emphasizes Israel's disregard for international law.
Reaffirming Pakistan's longstanding support for Palestinian self-determination, the resolution rejects Israeli efforts to alter the status of occupied Palestinian territories, maintaining the need for a contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.
