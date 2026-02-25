Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

A crucial verdict has emerged as a court acquitted 37 individuals charged in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots, where eight lives were lost. The judgment was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotiya, citing a lack of substantial evidence from the prosecution.

The incident, initially reported following allegations by Imran against 110 individuals, witnessed attacks on houses belonging to a minority community in Kutba village. Accusations included armed mobs setting houses ablaze, looting, and property destruction.

The riots in 2013 resulted in over 60 fatalities and displaced more than 40,000 people. Despite the severity of the claims, the prosecution could not conclusively establish the involvement of the 37 accused, leading to their acquittal.