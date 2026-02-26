Gina Leads Push for Women at the Forefront of Energy Transition

Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina is spearheading a high-level strategic dialogue in Johannesburg today aimed at accelerating women’s leadership in South Africa’s rapidly evolving energy sector.

The engagement forms part of the South African National Energy Development Institute’s (SANEDI) Annual Energy Conference and places gender inclusion at the centre of the country’s just energy transition.

Elevating Women in Energy Leadership

The breakfast session, themed “Elevating Women in Energy: Driving Innovation, Inclusion, and Leadership in South Africa’s Energy Sector,” brings together influential women shaping the energy landscape.

Deputy Minister Gina is joined by:

Morwesi Thonga , Chairperson of the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA) Board

Bertha Dlamini, Head of African Women in Energy and Power

The dialogue focuses on dismantling structural barriers that limit women’s participation in science, technology, engineering and energy leadership — sectors critical to South Africa’s decarbonisation and industrial modernisation ambitions.

Women at the Centre of a Just Energy Transition

South Africa’s energy transition — which includes expanding renewable energy capacity, developing green hydrogen and modernising grid infrastructure — requires advanced scientific capability, industrial innovation and skills development.

However, women remain underrepresented in technical, executive and policy leadership roles within the sector.

The session aims to:

Strengthen pathways for women in STEM and energy careers

Expand leadership representation in clean energy industries

Align skills development with emerging green economy opportunities

Foster inclusive innovation ecosystems

The initiative reflects growing recognition that a “just transition” must include gender equity alongside environmental sustainability and economic inclusion.

Showcasing Innovation: DSTI-Funded Energy Projects

Following the dialogue, attention will turn to cutting-edge projects funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), highlighting how research and development are driving South Africa’s energy transformation.

DSTI Director-General Dr Mlungisi Cele will engage stakeholders on key energy research outputs, including progress under:

The Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) and broader Hydrogen RDI Flagship Programme , supporting green hydrogen production, fuel cell technologies and industrial applications

Energy Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) initiatives, advancing renewable integration, storage solutions and digital energy systems

These programmes position South Africa as a strategic player in the global green hydrogen economy and broader clean energy value chains.

Aligning Science, Skills and Policy

The discussions are expected to examine how science and innovation policy can:

Accelerate commercialisation of locally developed energy technologies

Build critical skills for the digital and low-carbon economy

Strengthen collaboration between academia, industry and government

Ensure inclusive participation in emerging energy industries

By integrating gender equity into innovation policy, government aims to ensure that the benefits of the energy transition are widely shared.

Catalysing a Sustainable Energy Future for Africa

The broader SANEDI conference is themed: “Catalysing Just, Sustainable and Digital Energy Transition for Africa and Beyond.”

The gathering brings together policymakers, researchers, energy utilities, investors and industry leaders to explore pathways toward:

Lower carbon emissions

Expanded renewable energy deployment

Energy security and grid resilience

Digital transformation of energy systems

Deputy Minister Gina’s engagement underscores government’s commitment to ensuring that women are not only participants but leaders in shaping South Africa’s sustainable energy future.

As Africa navigates rising energy demand, climate pressures and industrial transformation, the integration of innovation, inclusion and leadership will be critical to delivering a transition that is both equitable and globally competitive.