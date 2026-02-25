Zimbabwe has decided to withdraw from a $367 million health agreement with the United States. The move arises from concerns over the sharing of sensitive health data between the two nations, which Zimbabwe perceives as an 'unequal exchange.'

According to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, the U.S. was demanding prolonged access to Zimbabwe's biological resources and data without offering guaranteed access to resulting medical innovations. This one-sided sharing would have left Zimbabwe without reciprocal benefits, undermining the notion of a fair partnership.

This decision aligns with broader African trends emphasizing equal partnerships. Despite potential health benefits, the Zimbabwean government prioritizes data sovereignty and fair resource access, amidst the backdrop of its strategic mineral production and a concurrent suspension of raw mineral exports.

