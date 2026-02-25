Undertrial's Death Sparks Outcry and Demand for Justice

An undertrial named Munish Bhatti died unexpectedly while being transferred from the Central Jail to a government hospital on Wednesday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central Jail) Manjit Singh Dhillon, Bhatti reported feeling unwell in the morning and was immediately taken to Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Following the news of his death, Bhatti's family members and supporters from Balmik Mohalla staged a protest, alleging negligence by jail authorities who, they claim, failed to provide timely medical assistance. The protest included a sit-in and traffic blockade lasting nearly two hours, during which slogans were raised against the police and the jail administration.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Dev Dutt Sharma addressed the protesters, ensuring them that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Bhatti's death, including seeking a magistrate's intervention. This assurance led to the dispersing of the demonstrators and reopening of the blocked traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)