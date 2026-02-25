Left Menu

Legacy of a Legal Luminary: Remembering Advocate ADN Rao

Senior advocate ADN Rao, notable for his role as amicus curiae in environment-related cases at the Supreme Court, has passed away. Designated as a senior advocate in 2021, Rao contributed significantly over three decades. His legacy continues through his son, who practices in the top court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:18 IST
Legacy of a Legal Luminary: Remembering Advocate ADN Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate ADN Rao, recognized for his dedicated service as amicus curiae in environmental cases, has passed away. The Supreme Court Bar Association has confirmed his demise.

Rao, who became a senior advocate in 2021, dedicated over thirty years to the legal profession. He was particularly noted for aiding landmark environment-related public interest litigations led by activist M C Mehta during the 1980s.

His legacy in the legal community persists through his son, Annam Venkatesh, an advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court. The final rites will take place at the Lodhi Road Crematorium this Wednesday evening, as announced by the SCBA.

TRENDING

1
Repono Expands Global Reach: New Saudi Arabia Joint Venture

Repono Expands Global Reach: New Saudi Arabia Joint Venture

 India
2
Revolutionizing Sustainability: Polyplastics' Innovative Recycled Thermoplastics

Revolutionizing Sustainability: Polyplastics' Innovative Recycled Thermoplas...

 Japan
3
Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel: Deepening Ties and Historic Firsts

Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel: Deepening Ties and Historic Firsts

 Israel
4
Cricket's Dark Side: Agha's Family Faces Threats After T20 Loss

Cricket's Dark Side: Agha's Family Faces Threats After T20 Loss

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026