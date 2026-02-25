Legacy of a Legal Luminary: Remembering Advocate ADN Rao

Senior advocate ADN Rao, recognized for his dedicated service as amicus curiae in environmental cases, has passed away. The Supreme Court Bar Association has confirmed his demise.

Rao, who became a senior advocate in 2021, dedicated over thirty years to the legal profession. He was particularly noted for aiding landmark environment-related public interest litigations led by activist M C Mehta during the 1980s.

His legacy in the legal community persists through his son, Annam Venkatesh, an advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court. The final rites will take place at the Lodhi Road Crematorium this Wednesday evening, as announced by the SCBA.