Tripura Achieves Lowest Crime Rate in Two Decades

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced an 8.30% reduction in the state's crime rate in 2025, the lowest in two decades. Efforts by law enforcement not only reduced general crime but also decreased crimes against women by 8.14%. The police's zero-tolerance policy against drugs significantly increased NDPS Act cases.

Tripura is witnessing a significant drop in crime rates, marking the lowest in two decades. Chief Minister Manik Saha reported an 8.30% fall in criminal cases in 2025, compared to the previous year. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the state police and law enforcement, the number of cases registered decreased from 4,033 in 2024 to 3,698 in 2025.

In addition to the general crime rate reduction, there was an 8.14% decrease in cases of crimes against women, reflecting relentless efforts by law enforcement to protect women's dignity. Saha emphasized the state's zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offenses, which led to an 11.60% increase in cases under the NDPS Act.

The state police's proactive approach has also made strides in curbing illegal immigration across its 856-km border with Bangladesh, resulting in the arrest of 576 infiltrators and 102 aides. Meanwhile, steps have been initiated to combat cyber crimes, following a roadmap presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

