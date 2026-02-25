Rouble Nagi: Catalyst for Change in Education

Rouble Nagi, an educator and tireless activist, has been awarded the esteemed Global Teacher Prize 2026. She plans to utilize the significant USD 1 million prize to establish a skill and learning center in Kashmir, aiming to unify children, youth, and women under a single educational roof.

An artist hailing from Jammu, Nagi was recognized at the World Government Summit in Dubai, underscoring her exceptional contributions to education. Her selection highlights the award's global impact, with 5,000 entries from 139 nations. Nagi's Rouble Nagi Art Foundation has been instrumental in uplifting communities in Jammu and Kashmir through education and welfare initiatives.

The foundation's various programs already empower individuals across India, and Nagi aspires to expand her reach. By establishing additional learning centers, particularly in villages by the Line of Control, she aims to foster educational opportunities for women and youth. Receiving this accolade on an international stage propels her mission to advocate for education, a cause meaningful to countless teachers and children.

