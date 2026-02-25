Left Menu

NSQC Reviews 58 Skill Qualifications, Pushes AI & Green Modules

A total of 13 Awarding Bodies presented their qualifications, with 58 Qualifications/NOS/Micro-Credentials considered during the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:38 IST
NSQC Reviews 58 Skill Qualifications, Pushes AI & Green Modules
Addressing the Committee, Smt. Debashree Mukherjee underscored the NSQC’s responsibility in safeguarding the integrity and relevance of India’s skills qualification framework. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The 47th meeting of the National Skills Qualifications Committee (NSQC) was held on February 25, 2026, under the chairpersonship of Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

The meeting focused on reviewing qualifications submitted by NCVET-recognised Awarding Bodies and deliberated on revisions, extensions and updates to existing qualifications, National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Micro-Credentials (MCs).

Broad Participation Across Ministries and Industry

The session was attended by:

  • Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Gaba, Executive Member, NCVET

  • Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, Director and Secretary to the Council

  • Members from Central Ministries including Rural Development and Labour & Employment

  • Sector experts and key industry stakeholders

A total of 13 Awarding Bodies presented their qualifications, with 58 Qualifications/NOS/Micro-Credentials considered during the meeting.

Participating organisations included:

  • NASSCOM

  • Automotive Skills Development Council

  • Skill Council for Green Jobs

  • Home Management and Care Givers Sector Skill Council

  • Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC)

  • Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council

  • Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

  • Skill Council for Mining Sector

  • C-DAC

  • Food Industry Capacity & Skill Initiative (FICSI)

  • Logistics Sector Skill Council

  • Orion Education Society

  • Directorate General of Training (DGT)

Strengthening India’s Skills Architecture

Addressing the Committee, Smt. Debashree Mukherjee underscored the NSQC’s responsibility in safeguarding the integrity and relevance of India’s skills qualification framework.

She said the deliberations reflect the Government’s strong resolve to advance both short-term and long-term skilling programmes, ensuring a workforce that is globally benchmarked and closely aligned with industry needs.

AI, Multi-Skilling and Sustainability in Focus

A key highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on integrating Artificial Intelligence, multi-skilling and sustainability into the skilling ecosystem.

The revised Employability Skills module now incorporates:

  • Artificial Intelligence fundamentals

  • Green skills and sustainability components

  • Digital and technology-driven competencies

These enhancements aim to equip trainees under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and other programmes with capabilities suited to a technology-driven and environmentally conscious economy.

Preparing for a Green and Digital Economy

The introduction of AI and greening components reflects India’s broader push toward:

  • Industry 4.0 readiness

  • Climate-resilient growth

  • Emerging technology adoption

  • Future-ready vocational education

The 47th NSQC meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising vocational education standards and ensuring that skill development frameworks evolve in line with technological advancements and labour market demands.

 

TRENDING

1
BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims

BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Cla...

 India
2
Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

 Portugal
3
Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

 India
4
Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026