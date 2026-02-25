NSQC Reviews 58 Skill Qualifications, Pushes AI & Green Modules

The 47th meeting of the National Skills Qualifications Committee (NSQC) was held on February 25, 2026, under the chairpersonship of Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

The meeting focused on reviewing qualifications submitted by NCVET-recognised Awarding Bodies and deliberated on revisions, extensions and updates to existing qualifications, National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Micro-Credentials (MCs).

Broad Participation Across Ministries and Industry

The session was attended by:

Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Gaba, Executive Member, NCVET

Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, Director and Secretary to the Council

Members from Central Ministries including Rural Development and Labour & Employment

Sector experts and key industry stakeholders

A total of 13 Awarding Bodies presented their qualifications, with 58 Qualifications/NOS/Micro-Credentials considered during the meeting.

Participating organisations included:

NASSCOM

Automotive Skills Development Council

Skill Council for Green Jobs

Home Management and Care Givers Sector Skill Council

Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC)

Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Skill Council for Mining Sector

C-DAC

Food Industry Capacity & Skill Initiative (FICSI)

Logistics Sector Skill Council

Orion Education Society

Directorate General of Training (DGT)

Strengthening India’s Skills Architecture

Addressing the Committee, Smt. Debashree Mukherjee underscored the NSQC’s responsibility in safeguarding the integrity and relevance of India’s skills qualification framework.

She said the deliberations reflect the Government’s strong resolve to advance both short-term and long-term skilling programmes, ensuring a workforce that is globally benchmarked and closely aligned with industry needs.

AI, Multi-Skilling and Sustainability in Focus

A key highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on integrating Artificial Intelligence, multi-skilling and sustainability into the skilling ecosystem.

The revised Employability Skills module now incorporates:

Artificial Intelligence fundamentals

Green skills and sustainability components

Digital and technology-driven competencies

These enhancements aim to equip trainees under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and other programmes with capabilities suited to a technology-driven and environmentally conscious economy.

Preparing for a Green and Digital Economy

The introduction of AI and greening components reflects India’s broader push toward:

Industry 4.0 readiness

Climate-resilient growth

Emerging technology adoption

Future-ready vocational education

The 47th NSQC meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising vocational education standards and ensuring that skill development frameworks evolve in line with technological advancements and labour market demands.