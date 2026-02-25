Left Menu

Justice Served: Convictions Made in Marielle Franco's Assassination Case

Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted a former lawmaker and four others for the murder of councilwoman and activist Marielle Franco and her driver. The ruling ends an eight-year-long case involving illegal land deals and highlights Franco's impactful life and tragic death in Rio de Janeiro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted former lawmaker Chiquinho Brazao and four others for their role in the 2018 assassination of councilwoman and human-rights advocate Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes. Franco, a prominent figure in Rio's political scene, was murdered due to her opposition to illegal land-grabbing schemes.

The court found that Chiquinho Brazao and his brother, Domingos Brazao, orchestrated the killing to suppress Franco's efforts against their real estate dealings. The verdict marks the end of an arduous eight-year pursuit of justice in a nation often marred by unresolved violent crimes.

The trial also saw convictions for former police chief Rivaldo Barbosa and two accomplices for obstructing the investigation and participating in the criminal plot. This case has reverberated both within Brazil and internationally, underscoring the harsh perils faced by political activists.

