BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims

In a rare turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders occupied Patiyali Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district in protest.

The sit-in was initiated by BJP district president Neeraj Sharma and Amampur MLA Hariom Verma, who accused police officers of abusive conduct during a phone call.

The protest, involving a multitude of party workers, demands accountability for alleged misconduct by police, highlighting a contentious relationship between political figures and law enforcement in the region.