BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims
In Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, BJP leaders staged a sit-in protest inside a police station. This protest was led by district president Neeraj Sharma and MLA Hariom Verma, following allegations of misconduct by police officers. The protest demanded actions against the officers for abusive behavior.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a rare turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders occupied Patiyali Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district in protest.
The sit-in was initiated by BJP district president Neeraj Sharma and Amampur MLA Hariom Verma, who accused police officers of abusive conduct during a phone call.
The protest, involving a multitude of party workers, demands accountability for alleged misconduct by police, highlighting a contentious relationship between political figures and law enforcement in the region.