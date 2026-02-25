Left Menu

Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

Former Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devuji, reunited with family after decades, following his surrender to Telangana Police. Amidst emotional scenes, he expressed joy at meeting relatives despite not recognizing them after such a long time. Devuji plans to visit them and continue serving people within legal means.

Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:57 IST
Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades
  • India

In a significant development, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, a former senior Maoist leader, surrendered to the Telangana Police and experienced a poignant reunion with his family on Wednesday. After decades of separation, Devuji, a native of Korutla in Jagtial district, embraced his relatives for the first time since 1982, police sources reported.

The reunion was emotionally charged, with Devuji's younger brother, Gangadhar, revealing that while Devuji was happy, the passage of time had made it difficult for him to recognize family members. Nonetheless, Devuji expressed interest in staying connected, urging his family to steer clear of negative influences.

Having surrendered due to health concerns, Devuji, a high-ranking Maoist commander, assured he would pursue his political career legally. This turn of events came after Devuji, along with other key Maoist figures, including Malla Raji Reddy, bade farewell to their former lives in the presence of Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

