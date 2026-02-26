Left Menu

UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

The University of California sold $2 billion in municipal bonds while facing scrutiny from the Trump administration, which has accused it of discrimination and attempted to cut federal funding in response to pro-Palestinian activities. The university continues to secure financing amid these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:21 IST
UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The University of California strategically sold $2 billion in general revenue bonds in the municipal market. This comes as they navigate pressure from former President Donald Trump's administration, which has taken significant actions against the university and similar institutions.

According to bond documents, the university remains vigilant about federal actions impacting the higher education sector. Their recent bond sale aims to finance or refinance current projects, with the institution having previously sold $2.2 billion in December.

The Trump administration attempted to freeze federal funds to UC system schools like UCLA due to pro-Palestinian protests, stirring concerns over free speech and academic freedom. Despite these challenges, the university has consistently taken steps to address and combat discrimination claims while planning for financial uncertainties associated with federal threats.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

 India
2
SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

 India
3
Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

 United States
4
UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026