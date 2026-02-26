UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

The University of California strategically sold $2 billion in general revenue bonds in the municipal market. This comes as they navigate pressure from former President Donald Trump's administration, which has taken significant actions against the university and similar institutions.

According to bond documents, the university remains vigilant about federal actions impacting the higher education sector. Their recent bond sale aims to finance or refinance current projects, with the institution having previously sold $2.2 billion in December.

The Trump administration attempted to freeze federal funds to UC system schools like UCLA due to pro-Palestinian protests, stirring concerns over free speech and academic freedom. Despite these challenges, the university has consistently taken steps to address and combat discrimination claims while planning for financial uncertainties associated with federal threats.