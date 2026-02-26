Ohakea 24/7 Upgrade Boosts NZ Aviation Resilience

New Zealand’s international aviation network will gain a major resilience upgrade after the Government approved funding to make RNZAF Base Ohakea available 24 hours a day as an alternate runway for wide-body commercial aircraft.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager said the move removes a long-standing operational constraint that has limited airlines’ flexibility and added cost to long-haul routes.

Round-the-Clock Air Traffic Control Approved

The Government will fund Airways New Zealand to provide 24/7 air traffic control services at Ohakea, enabling the military airbase to function as a full-time alternate airport for large international aircraft.

Under international aviation safety rules, commercial flights must nominate an alternate runway in case their intended destination is unavailable due to weather, emergencies, or operational disruption.

“Currently, Ohakea can’t be used as an alternate airport overnight when flights need to divert, due to the lack of air traffic control services,” Mr Meager said.

“Our investment means large aircraft unable to land at Auckland or Christchurch will have a reliable alternate landing option at any time of day.”

Lower Costs, Stronger Routes

The change is expected to improve the commercial viability of long-haul services to New Zealand.

Without a viable overnight alternate airport in the lower North Island, airlines operating ultra-long-haul routes have had to carry additional contingency fuel — reducing passenger numbers or freight capacity to meet weight limits.

“This simple solution increases the commercial viability of flying to New Zealand for major airlines,” Mr Meager said.

“Aircraft can carry less fuel and fly these routes with full passenger and freight loads. This directly benefits our tourism operators, exporters and regional economies.”

The move strengthens network resilience, reduces operational risk, and improves scheduling certainty during adverse weather events in Auckland and Christchurch — the country’s two main international gateways.

Delivering the Aviation Action Plan

The Ohakea decision completes a key commitment under the Government’s Aviation Action Plan, launched in September last year to grow and future-proof the sector through 25 targeted initiatives.

In less than six months, 10 actions have already been delivered, including:

Industry-led recommendations to address aviation workforce shortages

New rules enabling safe innovation in advanced aviation

Confirmation of New Zealand’s participation in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)

Regional collaboration with Australia on sustainable aviation fuel

Updated pilot training pathways to better align with airline needs

Identification of future skills needs for advanced aviation

Input into the National Infrastructure Plan on minimum air transport requirements

Review of aviation sector costs, including government fees and charges

Assessment of future infrastructure needs, including jet fuel demand and next-generation aircraft energy requirements

The Government is also supporting vulnerable regional routes through targeted loans to small airlines and investment in interlining arrangements to maintain connectivity.

Open for Business

Mr Meager credited close collaboration between Government and industry, led by the Aviation Council, for the rapid progress.

“This progress has only been possible because of the continued commitment from government and industry to work together,” he said.

“With these practical solutions, we’re reducing barriers and costs for airlines, signalling New Zealand is open for business to international trade and tourism while strengthening resilience, growing our workforce and supporting long-term growth.”

The 24/7 availability of Ohakea marks a significant enhancement to New Zealand’s aviation safety net, providing greater certainty for airlines and reinforcing the country’s connectivity in an increasingly competitive global market.