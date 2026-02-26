Temporary SH39 Bridge to Reconnect Pirongia by Mid-March

A 40-metre steel temporary bridge will be installed on State Highway 39 by mid-March, restoring a critical transport link south of Pirongia after the Mangati Bridge was destroyed in severe flooding last month.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said rapid action by NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), contractors and local partners has enabled reconstruction plans to move at pace following the 13 February floods.

40-Metre Acrow Bridge Under Construction

The temporary structure — an Acrow (Bailey-style) steel bridge — will be positioned slightly upstream from the damaged two-lane bridge and will carry a 50-tonne weight limit, allowing heavy vehicles and freight traffic to resume.

Traffic will be controlled by temporary lights, ensuring safe, single-lane operations while permanent rebuild plans progress.

“A plan is now in place to install a 40-metre steel-framed temporary bridge slightly upstream of the existing bridge,” Mr Bishop said.

Debris Cleared, Assembly to Take Four Days

Crews have already removed tonnes of flood debris from the site, enabling specialist teams to begin foundation and approach works.

The bridge approaches are currently under construction, with on-site assembly of the steel span expected to take around four days, subject to favourable weather.

“We expect the temporary bridge to be operational by mid-March, subject to fine weather,” Mr Bishop said.

Permanent Two-Lane Replacement Fast-Tracked

Alongside temporary access restoration, NZTA has begun accelerated design and procurement work for a permanent two-lane replacement bridge, with construction expected to begin later this year.

The permanent rebuild will provide greater resilience against future severe weather events, which have increasingly impacted regional infrastructure.

Council partners and affected landowners have supported the rapid response effort, recognising the importance of reconnecting the community and restoring freight access along SH39 — a key regional route linking Waikato communities.

Restoring a Critical Lifeline

The destruction of the Mangati Bridge severed a vital transport corridor, affecting commuters, rural residents, agricultural producers and supply chains.

“Restoring access safely and as quickly as possible is the priority,” Mr Bishop said.

“I want to thank everyone involved for the extraordinary effort to reconnect this community.”

The temporary bridge will provide immediate relief while long-term resilience upgrades are completed, ensuring the SH39 corridor remains a reliable link for both local traffic and regional freight movements.