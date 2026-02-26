Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Two Policemen Killed by Militants
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants abducted three brothers, including two policemen, from a mosque during prayers. The policemen were killed and their bodies dumped, while the third brother remains captive. A manhunt is underway. Bannu district has seen repeated militant attacks recently, escalating security operations.
In a harrowing incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two policemen were abducted and later killed by militants. The abduction occurred during evening prayers at a mosque in Bannu district.
Eyewitnesses reported that 10 to 12 armed militants stormed the mosque and seized three brothers, two of whom were serving police officers. Tragically, the bodies of the two policemen were later discovered along Marwat Canal Road, while the third remains a captive of the perpetrators.
Security forces have intensified their operations to rescue the remaining kidnapped brother and bring those responsible to justice. Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan stated that the militants are affiliated with a known group, and efforts continue to ensure safety in the region.
