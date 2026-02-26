Delhi Court Acquits Trio in 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court has cleared three individuals accused of involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, citing a lack of evidence connecting them to the alleged crimes of rioting and arson.

The prosecution case hinged on CCTV footage purportedly capturing the accused as part of a riotous mob. However, a closer examination by the court revealed defects in the evidence certificate, making the footage inadmissible.

The acquitted are Sagar, Devender Gautam, and Anmol, who faced charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, and arson at the Sonia Vihar area. The decision underscores the challenges of proving riot-related cases in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)