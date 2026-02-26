Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Trio in 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court acquitted three individuals charged with rioting and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, citing insufficient evidence. The prosecution's reliance on CCTV footage failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The court ruled that the video evidence was inadmissible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has cleared three individuals accused of involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, citing a lack of evidence connecting them to the alleged crimes of rioting and arson.

The prosecution case hinged on CCTV footage purportedly capturing the accused as part of a riotous mob. However, a closer examination by the court revealed defects in the evidence certificate, making the footage inadmissible.

The acquitted are Sagar, Devender Gautam, and Anmol, who faced charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, and arson at the Sonia Vihar area. The decision underscores the challenges of proving riot-related cases in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

