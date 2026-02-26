Tragic Fall From Ninth Floor: Mystery Surrounds Young Woman's Death
A young woman named Ritika Goyal died after allegedly falling from the ninth floor of a building. Family members believe it was an accident due to a missing glass panel. The police are investigating, with the cause of death pending a post-mortem report.
A tragic incident unfolded as a 20-year-old woman, Ritika Goyal, allegedly fell to her death from the ninth floor of a residential building. The event occurred on Wednesday in the City area.
Family members, including her mother Rekha Goyal, believe the fall was accidental. They claim Ritika leaned against a curtain near a window without realizing that the glass panel was not in place. Residents immediately heard the fall and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late; doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Peetam Pal Singh, stated that the police are currently investigating the incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.
