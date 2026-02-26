Left Menu

Delhi Court Decides on Police Custody in AI Summit Protest Case

A Delhi court is poised to decide on a police request for a five-day custody of three individuals involved in a protest during the AI Impact Summit. The individuals, apprehended after a standoff with Shimla Police, are under scrutiny following their shirtless demonstration at the event.

A Delhi court is set to rule on whether the city police can extend the custody of three individuals involved in a recent protest at the AI Impact Summit. The decision follows a dramatic 24-hour standoff with Shimla Police.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta will deliver the verdict soon, as the accused face charges connected to their 'shirtless protest' last week. The court session unfolded amid stringent security measures.

Two other accused, Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar, who were previously arrested, were also presented following the end of their three-day remand. The police are seeking a further five-day custody of all individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

