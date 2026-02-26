Left Menu

Judiciary vs. Education: The Controversial Class 8 Textbook Ban

The Supreme Court has imposed a complete ban on the NCERT Class 8 social science book, citing 'offensive' contents on judicial corruption. The court described the situation as a calculated attempt to undermine the judiciary's dignity. All current copies are to be seized, with further hearings on the issue scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:34 IST
Judiciary vs. Education: The Controversial Class 8 Textbook Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, enacted a complete prohibition on any further dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science textbook, which has been criticized for its controversial take on judicial corruption. This move follows the court's serious concerns about implications to the judiciary's reputation and independence.

Leading a bench that includes Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked that the contents represent a profound scheme aimed at undermining judicial authority. The apex court instructed the immediate withdrawal of both print and digital versions of the textbook.

Show cause notices have been issued to the NCERT director and the school education secretary, demanding explanations for the inclusion of the contentious chapter. Meanwhile, the Solicitor General offered an apology, confirming the chapter's restructuring by a different team.

