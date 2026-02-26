Judiciary vs. Education: The Controversial Class 8 Textbook Ban

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, enacted a complete prohibition on any further dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science textbook, which has been criticized for its controversial take on judicial corruption. This move follows the court's serious concerns about implications to the judiciary's reputation and independence.

Leading a bench that includes Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked that the contents represent a profound scheme aimed at undermining judicial authority. The apex court instructed the immediate withdrawal of both print and digital versions of the textbook.

Show cause notices have been issued to the NCERT director and the school education secretary, demanding explanations for the inclusion of the contentious chapter. Meanwhile, the Solicitor General offered an apology, confirming the chapter's restructuring by a different team.