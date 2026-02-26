Vice President to Headline IIMC’s 57th Convocation

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will host its 57th Convocation Ceremony for the 2024–25 batch on February 27, 2026, at its New Delhi campus, with the Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, attending as Chief Guest.

On the same occasion, the foundation stone for a new Academic Block and a new Hostel Block will be laid, marking a major infrastructure expansion at the country’s premier media training institute.

Major Campus Expansion Announced

The Vice President will lay the foundation stone for the New Academic Block and Hostel Block in the presence of senior dignitaries, including Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, who is also the Chancellor of IIMC.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening academic capacity, modernising facilities, and accommodating growing demand for professional media education amid rapid digital transformation in journalism, advertising, and content creation.

In addition, the Union Minister will inaugurate a new Creators Lounge at the IIMC Incubation Centre — a dedicated space designed to encourage innovation, digital storytelling, and entrepreneurial ventures in media and communications.

Diplomas and 35 Medals to Be Awarded

The convocation will honour students from postgraduate diploma programmes across IIMC’s six campuses. Graduates from the 2024–25 academic year will receive diplomas in:

Journalism (English)

Journalism (Hindi)

Radio & Television Journalism

Digital Media

Journalism (Odia, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam)

Advertising and Public Relations

A total of 35 medals will be awarded during the ceremony, including 23 medals carrying cash prizes for course toppers across campuses.

The awards recognise academic excellence in both traditional and emerging media disciplines at a time when the media landscape is undergoing structural change driven by digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and multimedia storytelling.

High-Level Presence at Ceremony

The ceremony will be presided over by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in his capacity as Chancellor of IIMC. It will also be attended by:

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Shri R. Jagannathan, Chairman, IIMC Society

Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Vice Chancellor, IIMC

Shri L. Madhu Nag, Registrar, IIMC

Faculty members, staff, graduating students and their families

Strengthening India’s Media Education Ecosystem

Founded in 1965, IIMC has played a pivotal role in shaping generations of journalists, communicators, and media professionals. The new infrastructure projects and incubation initiatives signal an institutional push to align training with evolving industry demands — including digital-first journalism, content entrepreneurship, and cross-platform communication strategies.

The addition of new academic and residential facilities is expected to expand intake capacity and enhance student experience, reinforcing IIMC’s status as a national centre of excellence in media education.

The 57th Convocation thus marks not only a celebration of academic achievement but also a forward-looking expansion of India’s public media training infrastructure.