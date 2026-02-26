Major Corruption Scandal Unveiled: Indonesian Court Finds Former Energy Executive Guilty

In a landmark decision, an Indonesian court has convicted Riva Siahaan, the former CEO of Pertamina Patra Niaga, marking a significant development in one of the country's largest corruption scandals.

The court's ruling, streamed live, sentenced Siahaan to nine years of imprisonment over allegations involving the state energy firm's subsidiaries, which allegedly inflicted $17 billion in losses.

This case, among the largest under President Prabowo Subianto's administration, underscores his commitment to eliminating corruption, with more verdicts awaited for the eight other defendants, including top executives and a fuel terminal operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)