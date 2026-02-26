Left Menu

Major Corruption Scandal Unveiled: Indonesian Court Finds Former Energy Executive Guilty

An Indonesian court found Riva Siahaan, former chief executive of Pertamina Patra Niaga, guilty in a significant corruption case involving state energy firm Pertamina. The scandal resulted in $17 billion in state losses. Siahaan received a nine-year prison sentence, with further verdicts pending for other defendants.

In a landmark decision, an Indonesian court has convicted Riva Siahaan, the former CEO of Pertamina Patra Niaga, marking a significant development in one of the country's largest corruption scandals.

The court's ruling, streamed live, sentenced Siahaan to nine years of imprisonment over allegations involving the state energy firm's subsidiaries, which allegedly inflicted $17 billion in losses.

This case, among the largest under President Prabowo Subianto's administration, underscores his commitment to eliminating corruption, with more verdicts awaited for the eight other defendants, including top executives and a fuel terminal operator.

