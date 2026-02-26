Syrian Government and Druze Make Landmark Prisoner Swap Amid Sectarian Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, the Syrian government and Druze factions conducted their first prisoner swap since last summer's sectarian violence in Sweida, according to the Syrian government's media office. This exchange involved the release of 61 Druze detainees from Adra Central Prison by Damascus, while the Druze National Guard Forces freed 25 Syrian government personnel.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the swap, with Stephen Sakalian, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, expressing hope that this would lead to further releases and dialogue on humanitarian concerns. This operation follows the deadly clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes, which intensified with interventions from both Islamist-led government forces and Israeli strikes.

A comprehensive roadmap announced last September by Syria, the U.S., and Jordan aims to address the current crisis in Sweida by ensuring humanitarian aid delivery, restoring services, and promoting reconciliation. The plan also includes efforts to clarify the fate of those missing since the violence erupted and hold accountable those responsible for abuses against civilians.

