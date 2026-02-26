Left Menu

Syrian Government and Druze Make Landmark Prisoner Swap Amid Sectarian Tensions

The Syrian government and Druze factions conducted a significant prisoner swap in Sweida, facilitated by the ICRC. This exchange comes amid ongoing sectarian conflict, highlighting efforts for future dialogue and humanitarian concerns. A roadmap by Syria, the U.S., and Jordan seeks to stabilize the region and address crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:52 IST
Syrian Government and Druze Make Landmark Prisoner Swap Amid Sectarian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, the Syrian government and Druze factions conducted their first prisoner swap since last summer's sectarian violence in Sweida, according to the Syrian government's media office. This exchange involved the release of 61 Druze detainees from Adra Central Prison by Damascus, while the Druze National Guard Forces freed 25 Syrian government personnel.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the swap, with Stephen Sakalian, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, expressing hope that this would lead to further releases and dialogue on humanitarian concerns. This operation follows the deadly clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes, which intensified with interventions from both Islamist-led government forces and Israeli strikes.

A comprehensive roadmap announced last September by Syria, the U.S., and Jordan aims to address the current crisis in Sweida by ensuring humanitarian aid delivery, restoring services, and promoting reconciliation. The plan also includes efforts to clarify the fate of those missing since the violence erupted and hold accountable those responsible for abuses against civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

 Global
2
Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Standoff Could Ignite Regional Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Standoff Could Ignite Regional Conflict

 Israel
4
WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026